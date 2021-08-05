Detroit Lions' new radio sideline reporter: Former offensive lineman T.J. Lang

There will be a new voice helping call Detroit Lions games on the radio, beginning this season.

T.J. Lang, the recently retired Lions offensive lineman, has been hired as the radio sideline reporter for the team's radio coverage. The team's flagship station changed from WJR-AM (760) to WXYT-FM (97.1) this season.

Lang will join play-by-play announcer Dan Miller and analyst (and fellow former Lions offensive lineman) Lomas Brown. He will also become a regular guest on 97.1 The Ticket's "The Morning Show with Stoney and Jansen" and "The Mike Valenti Show with Rico."

Lang, 33, starred at Birmingham Brother Rice and Eastern Michigan before he was a fourth-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2009. After eight seasons in Green Bay, which included winning a Super Bowl in the 2010 season, Lang signed a three-year deal with the Lions in 2017.

In his first season, Lang played in 13 games and reached the Pro Bowl for the second straight year. In 2018, Lang was limited to just six games due to injuries. The Lions released him the following year and Lang announced his retirement in late March 2019.

“I consider it an incredible honor to be joining a fantastic group of people at 97.1 The Ticket,” Lang said in a statement released by Audacy, WXYT's parent company. “I look forward to working with the legendary Dan Miller and Lions legend Lomas Brown on game days this season, while also contributing to weekly content with shows on 97.1. I am excited to bring a unique perspective about the league each week, while learning as much as I can along the way.”

