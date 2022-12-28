Detroit Lions' Quintez Cephus out for season; Jamaal Williams (leg) practices

In early December, the Detroit Lions thought they would be adding a former fifth-round draft pick to their passing attack by the end of the season.

That never happened.

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus, who suffered a foot injury in an early October loss to the Seattle Seahawks, has been placed on season-ending injured reserve, marking the conclusion of his third NFL season.

"We'll put him down," coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday. "That'll be coming."

SHAWN WINDSOR: If Lions win out, here's the roadmap to playoffs: Hope for a bunch of help

Sep 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) get in position for a kickoff against Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Ford Field.

Cephus, 24, was designated to return Dec. 7. The move kickstarted a 21-day window for the Lions make a decision: add him to their 53-man roster or keep him on the injured reserve for the rest of the season.

The Lions chose the latter.

Cephus finished the 2022 season with two receptions (on three targets) for 15 yards in four games. He has played 22 games in his NFL career, posting 37 catches for 568 yards and four touchdowns.

Better injury news

Running back Jamaal Williams, who leads the Lions with 14 rushing touchdowns, will practice Wednesday. He suffered an apparent leg injury in the third quarter of Saturday's loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Williams carried the ball seven times for 11 yards against the Panthers.

Both his touches and yards were season lows. In the Lions' Week 15 win over the New York Jets, three running backs received significant work: Williams (13 carries), D'Andre Swift (eight carries) and Justin Jackson (six carries).

Safety DeShon Elliott remains day-to-day with a shoulder injury. He has played 13 games this season and has 91 tackles with one interception.

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions WR Quintez Cephus out for season on injured reserve