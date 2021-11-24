Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff questionable vs. Chicago Bears; Flowers, Parker, Vaitai out

Barring any setbacks, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff could return to the starting lineup for Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears.

The Lions designated Goff as questionable on their injury report Wednesday, a day after he categorized himself as "a gameday decision."

Goff, who strained in his oblique in a Week 10 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was listed as a limited participant on the Lions' estimated practice report for the third straight day. The Lions did not practice this week, but Goff took walk-through reps with the first-team offense Tuesday.

"I feel good," Goff said Tuesday. "I will never use it as an excuse. I feel good if I’m on the field I’m ready to go."

Tim Boyle, who completed 15 of 23 passes for 77 yards in his first career start last week, will play Thursday if Goff cannot go.

Andy Dalton is expected to start for the Bears, who ruled rookie quarterback Justin Fields (ribs), top defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle) and backup running back Damien Williams (calf) out with injuries.

Top receiver Allen Robinson (Orchard Lake St. Mary's) is doubtful with a strained hamstring.

The Lions, 0-9-1 and the only winless team in the NFL, will be down at least three starters: Right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (concussion), defensive end Trey Flowers (knee) and slot cornerback A.J. Parker (ankle).

The Lions also ruled receiver Trinity Benson (knee) and sixth lineman Matt Nelson (ankle) out for Thursday.

