Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff continues epic year, marries model Christen Harper

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff married his fiancée, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper, at the Ojai Valley Inn in Ojai, California, on Saturday. The couple has been engaged since 2022, and has been together since meeting on a dating app in 2019.

Goff, 29, is coming off a fantastic season for the Lions. He had the second-most passing yards in the NFL with 4,575, and was fourth in passing touchdowns with 30.

In May, he signed a four-year contract extension worth $212 million, with $170 million guaranteed.

"Blessed," Goff wrote in May in an Instagram post about signing his new deal. "Fired up to continue to play for this city and the greatest fans in the world! Appreciate all the love I've received this past week."

Goff was not the only one garnering accomplishments before the marriage: Harper was named 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year.

Goff and the Lions have been the talk of the city and the NFL, after a 12-5 regular season in 2023, winning two playoff games and coming within a few plays of going to their first-ever Super Bowl.

"Jared Goff" chants have been shouted across town at Red Wings games, Pistons games, grocery stores and at the NFL draft in Detroit in late April.

Lions training camp begins in late July, and fans are ready to see what the Lions can do in the 2024 campaign which has them with a Super Bowl in mind.

