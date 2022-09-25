Detroit Lions' puzzling late-game decision helps Minnesota Vikings win. Fans can't believe it

For much of Sunday's game, the Detroit Lions looked to be on their way to their first road victory of the Dan Campbell era.

But a critical decision by the head coach seemed to help cost the Lions a 2-1 start this season.

Detroit had a 24-17 lead late in the fourth quarter and possession of the ball. The Vikings had no more timeouts. The Lions, who had successfully converted 4 of 5 fourth down conversions on the day, faced a fourth-and-4 from the Vikings' 37-yard line decided to send Austin Seybert out for a career-long 54-yard field goal attempt with 1:14 remaining.

Seybert, who was 1-for-2 on field goals, missing a 48-yarder, was not close on the 54-yard attempt, giving the Vikings the ball at their own 44-yard line with 70 seconds left and no timeouts.

Three plays later, Kirk Cousins hit fellow Michigan native K.J. Osborn for a 28-yard touchdown pass to take the lead with 45 seconds left.

On the ensuing possession, Jared Goff threw an interception to former Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus to seal the game for the Vikings, 28-24.

Lions fans, much like our parents in times of trouble, not necessarily made or shocked. Just disappointed.

Campbell believed in his team until he didn’t. 4th and 4 and craps his pants . This is on Dan and refs honorable mention. @Lions — Bill Loney (@capitaltigers) September 25, 2022

The last 8 minutes of the @Lions game was some of the worst game/clock management I have ever seen. I love Dan Campbell but hugs game/clock management skills are mind boggling terrible. — Dave Eddy (@CorporalEddy) September 25, 2022

Same old lions. Dan Campbell is a terrible game coach. — Stan (@itsgood333) September 25, 2022

Lions coaching staff lost some brain cells at the end of the game today — Jack Lumsden (@fartbucket3000) September 25, 2022

Lions gonna Lion. — Ahava_ChiSportsFan (@kr_minx) September 25, 2022

I cannot, for the sake of my sanity, root for the Lions anymore. Can’t do it. Nothing ever changes. — Brandon French (@bfrench42) September 25, 2022

