Detroit Lions pull out all the stops to beat Vikings, 34-23, keep dim playoff hopes alive

The Detroit Lions are looking more and more for real each week, and may have solidified their place Sunday.

Jared Goff threw touchdown passes to three different receivers, the defense held its own and special teams executed a crucial fake punt, as the Lions kept their dim NFL playoff hopes alive with a resounding 34-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.

Penei Sewell, the second-year right tackle, helped seal the win with a catch on third-and-7 after going in motion across the formation, on the first play after the two-minute warning. The 9-yard catch was his first NFL reception.

The Lions (6-7) have won five of six after starting the season 1-6, and visit the New York Jets (7-6) next Sunday (1 p.m., CBS). The Lions likely have to win out to make the playoffs, with games at Carolina, vs. Chicago and at Green Bay to finish the season. The Lions, ninth in the NFC, are two games back in the loss column of the seventh and final playoff spot.

Goff connected on scores of 41 yards to Jameson Williams, his first NFL catch, 48 yards to DJ Chark and 5 yards to Josh Reynolds.

The NFC-North leading Vikings (10-3) still need one victory to clinch the division.

