Detroit Lions pull C.J. Moore off nonfootball injury list; Josh Paschal improving

The Detroit Lions got one of their best special teams players back on the field Friday.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said before practice the team is activating safety C.J. Moore off the nonfootball injury list.

Moore, who had amped up his side workouts with trainers in recent days, will take part in individual drills, with the goal of graduating to team drills soon.

The Lions practice Saturday at Ford Field and have a day off Sunday, before returning to the field next week ahead of their preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 12.

"Probably no team reps until we just kind of bring him along, but it’ll be good to have him back out there," Campbell said.

Moore tied for second on the Lions with eight special teams tackles last season and played the second most special teams snaps (302) behind linebacker Anthony Pittman.

The Lions have four players left on the physically unable to perform list — Romeo Okwara (Achilles), Jerry Jacobs (ACL), Jason Cabinda (ankle) and Josh Paschal (hernia) — and one (Jameson Williams) on the nonfootball injury list.

Campbell said Paschal, the Lions' second-round pick out of Kentucky, is "ahead of schedule in his return from summer surgery.

"He’s doing well," Campbell said. "He’s a grinder, man. Like we’re having to pull him back."

