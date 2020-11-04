Detroit Lions protect three practice squad players in Week 9, including two hybrid EDGE rushers

Detroit Lions protected three practice squad players in Week 9, including hybrid EDGE rushers Kareem Martin and linebacker Anthony Pittman. Cornerback/gunner Dee Virgin was also protected per usual — he has been protected every week available this season.

The Lions have been very consistent with how they have utilized the protection designations for their practice squad players, only protecting five players over the whole season leading up to this week. In previous week’s the Lions have actually protected fewer players than the maximum allowance, as they have only focused on these specific players.

In addition to Virgin, the Lions protected quarterback David Blough and tight end Isaac Nauta every week available, until each was eventually elevated to the active roster. Running back Kerrith Whyte was protected each week available up until he landed on practice squad injured reserve in Week 5. While running back Jonathan Williams was protected in Week 1 — and will join the active roster later today.

So what changed in Week 9?

EDGE Trey Flowers was just placed on injured reserve. While Everson Griffen has completed his onboarding process and was added to the active roster Monday, the Lions likely felt they needed some extra insurance on the edge.

Everson Griffen will make his Lions debut at practice today — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) November 4, 2020





Martin is the player on the practice squad who is stylistically the closest to Flowers/Griffen, but Pittman has been with the team for the last 18 months and has seen time at JACK linebacker late last season.

By protecting both, the Lions will have the opportunity to see how Griffen acclimates this week in practice, while also allowing Martin and Pittman to compete for an emergency role. If coaches don’t feel Griffen is ready to fully contribute by Saturday, they can promote the winner of the emergency competition to the active roster for this week’s game.