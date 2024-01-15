This Detroit Lions pregame hype video will get you pumped before kickoff

If you weren't already pumped for the Detroit Lions' first home playoff game in 30 years, the video the team released before kickoff is sure to send a chill through your body.

The Lions' social media team released a hype video a little over an hour before the team kicked off their first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field.

The video, which is captioned "There's a storm comin'", features a simple message from local superstar Eminem before cutting to a video of highlights from the season set to the tune of one of his hit song"Cinderella Man."

At the beginning of the video, Eminem addressed the hungry Lions fanbase by saying "Detroit Lions, Let's go" with a vicious finger point at the camera while donning his signature scowl. The highlights are set to "Cinderella Man" and are interspersed with commentary from the Lions' radio announcer Dan Miller, before cutting to a postgame message from head coach Dan Campbell from earlier in the season to finish it off.

Eminem leaves the field after the coin toss before the Detroit Lions played against the New York Jets Monday, September 10, 2018, at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

"All we gotta do is get another one, we know exactly who we are," Campbell said. "Man, I'm proud of you and we got more to go."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: This Detroit Lions pregame hype video will get you pumped for playoffs