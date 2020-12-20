Detroit Lions predictions vs. Tennessee Titans: This is a scary matchup

Free Press sports writers make their predictions for Detroit Lions' game vs. the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday (1 p.m., CBS).

Carlos Monarrez

The Lions go from facing one great offense to another. But there’s a difference in the Titans this week because coach Mike Vrabel, who was a finalist for the Lions job in 2018, is going to make the Fords pay for not listening to my suggestion to hire him (kudos to me, as Max Scherzer would say). Derrick Henry will run for more than 200 yards as he closes in on Eric Dickerson’s rushing record. The Titans will improve to 10-4 and the Lions will fall to 5-9 and likely be officially eliminated from the playoff race. On the bright side, they’ll move up in the draft order! Pick: Titans 42, Lions 20

Shawn Windsor

Like last week against the Packers, the Lions will stay competitive throughout the game. But Derrick Henry and the Titans’ defense make the difference. Pick: Titans 27, Lions 23

Dave Birkett

This is not a good matchup for the Lions, and doubly so with all their injuries. Derrick Henry seems primed for a huge game against the Lions’ undermanned defense, and if Matthew Stafford is not playing, the Lions will have a hard time generating the offense they need to keep up with the NFL’s fourth-highest scoring team. If Stafford plays, the Lions have at least a puncher’s chance so long as they take care of the ball and generate an extra possession or two. Darrell Bevell has made an impact in two games as interim coach, but he has his work cut out for him. Pick: Titans 35, Lions 21

