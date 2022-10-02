Detroit Lions predictions vs. Seattle Seahawks: Will injuries be too much to overcome?

Free Press sports writers share their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday (1 p.m., Fox):

Dave Birkett

Even with injuries to most of their key skill position players, the Lions are a better team than the Seahawks. They have one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NFL and should be able to control this game with their offensive line, while the Seahawks have struggled to score points (15.7 a game) the past three weeks. Seattle’s recipe for winning is to run the ball and control the clock on offense and force Jared Goff to make mistakes. Goff has avoided turnover problems so far this season, though, and the Lions are a different team defensively at Ford Field. They might not be able to generate the big plays that have carried them the first three weeks, but they should find the end zone enough to even their record against one of the worst teams in the NFL. The pick: Lions 27, Seahawks 20.

Carlos Monarrez

You have two 1-2 teams both coming off losses after holding halftime leads and two head coaches who like to make unconventional decisions. Dan Campbell and Pete Carroll should put on Spider-Man suits and point at each other across the field. Seattle has a better defense, but the Lions have a much better offense, which will only be aided by playing at home. The pick: Lions 31, Seahawks 27.

STICKING WITH THE PLAN:Amani Oruwariye: 'I’m not going to change who I am' after 6-penalty game

Jeff Seidel

Even though several playmakers are beat up, the Lions will find a way to put points on the board. By the end of this game, everybody will be saying: “Oh, man, did the Lions blow an opportunity against Minnesota! They should be 3-1.” Alas, they will have to settle on 2-2. The pick: Lions 35, Seahawks 28.

JEFF SEIDEL:Hurricane Ian hits 'Michigan south' and it affects all of us, even the Lions

Shawn Windsor

Goff will have to do without D'Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown. As long as the offensive line can give Goff a pocket, he will make the plays late in a way he couldn't quite against Minnesota. Seattle isn't a good team. But in the NFL that's relative. They are still good enough to make the Lions sweat. And they will. The pick: Lions 23, Seahawks 20.

SHAWN WINDSOR:Lions coach Dan Campbell is learning on the job. That's OK — for now.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions predictions vs. Seattle Seahawks: Injuries be too much?