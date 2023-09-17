Detroit Lions predictions vs. Seattle Seahawks: Ford Field crowd could be the difference

Free Press sports writers share their predictions for the Detroit Lions' home opener on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field (1 p.m., Fox):

Dave Birkett

Bring your earplugs. This one’s going to be loud. The Lions have never had a Ford Field opener with more anticipation than this one, and there’s no reason they shouldn’t start 2-0 for the first time since 2017. The Seahawks are a playoff contender, and they’ve had the Lions’ number the past two years. They’ve got a dangerous offense and Devon Witherspoon’s arrival means they’ll have one of the better secondaries in the league, in time. But the Lions have a better roster top to bottom, enough pass rush to make Geno Smith’s life miserable for a day and the kind of homefield advantage that can make a difference in a tight game. Look for Seattle to try and keep this game close early with its rushing attack, but for the Lions to pull away early in the second half. The pick: Lions 31, Seahawks 21.

Carlos Monarrez

A long time ago, two-time Super Bowl winner Mark Schlereth told me something I’ll never forget. In the NFL, you don’t need elite guards and centers, but you do need elite offensive tackles. The Seahawks will likely be missing both their tackles for the Lions’ home opener, which means Aidan Hutchinson, who was in the Chiefs’ backfield all night, should have a multiple-sack field day. The pick: Lions 33, Seahawks 18.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith runs with the ball against the Lions during the second quarter of the Lions' 48-45 loss on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Ford Field.

Jeff Seidel

Get ready for an incredibly loud, incredibly jacked-up show. Forget the up-down theory. I can’t imagine a letdown after Kansas City. Not under Dan Campbell — they aren’t built like that. The Lions will hit the turf flying. The offense will find its rhythm. We will see a little more Gibbs. More consistent Goff. And more takeaways. The pick: Lions 31, Seahawks 21.

Shawn Windsor

This won’t be the shootout we saw a season ago. Jared Goff & Co. are trying to find their rhythm from a year ago and work in new pieces. Speaking of pieces, Seattle has a few missing up front, and after what we saw from the Lions defensively against Kansas City, they should be able to take advantage. Ford Field will be loud and charged, and the energy gets the Lions over the top in the end. The pick: Lions 26, Seahawks 20.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions predictions vs. Seahawks: Home crowd may be difference