Detroit Lions predictions vs. Minnesota Vikings: A division title comes with a win

Free Press sports writers share their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m., Fox):

Dave Birkett

The Lions can clinch their first division title in 30 years with a win Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Lions are a more complete team than the Vikings, but knocking off the defending NFC North champs, in Minneapolis, in a game they need to win to stay in playoff contention, won’t be easy.

LIONS VS. VIKINGS: Dave Birkett's scouting report

Minnesota’s recipe for victory is to get the ball in its playmakers hands against the Lions’ suspect secondary, and get after Goff with its relentless defense. Goff hasn’t played well against Flores-coached teams in the past, and if he starts getting jumpy, the Lions will be in for a long day. Given all that’s on the line, though, I expect the Lions to come out and play inspired. They have a good enough rushing attack to keep Minnesota’s pass rush at bay, and as good as the Vikings’ skill players are, there’s no reason the Lions should let Mullens beat them. The pick: Lions 27, Vikings 21.

[ MUST LISTEN: Make "Carlos and Shawn" your go-to Detroit sports podcast, available anywhere you listen to podcasts (Apple, Spotify) ]

Carlos Monarrez

Here’s when we find out how much grit the Lions truly have and how hungry they are to seize the day and their first NFC North title, because the Vikings are not a good team. They’re down to their third quarterback, they’ve lost three of their past four games and they’re just 2-4 at home. Yes, they have three good pass-catchers and one of the NFL’s best scoring defenses, but that’s not enough to keep pace with a team on the cusp of history. The pick: Lions 24, Vikings 19.

CENTER OF ATTENTION: Frank Ragnow is center of Lions' culture, and oh yeah, that elite offensive line

Jeff Seidel

This is such an interesting situation for the Lions, who will play the Vikings two times in three weeks. But this challenge is different because this Vikings team is different from a year ago. Dan Campbell is approaching this the right way: Save nothing. Win this game. Clinch the NFC North. Enjoy Christmas. And that’s exactly what this team is gonna do. The pick: Lions 28, Vikings 21.

KEY MATCHUP: Vikings DC Brian Flores has had Lions QB Jared Goff's number. What's different this time?

Shawn Windsor

The last time I picked my gut over my head I whiffed and picked the Lions to beat the Bears. So, lesson learned? You would think, considering the Vikings are good defensively, will be desperate, home, and match up pretty well with Detroit. And yet, I'm staying with my gut again, because the Lions' offensive line is undefeated when healthy, because Dan Campbell has a talent to keep his team focused on what's immediately before them, and because this team understands it's playing for a piece of history, and it doesn't want to mess around with history in Dallas — who does? So, yeah, the Lions win and win the division rightly celebrate in a town that's not been kind to them over the years. The pick: Lions 26, Vikings 23.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions predictions vs. Vikings: Division title comes with a win