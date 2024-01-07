Detroit Lions predictions vs. Minnesota Vikings: Ending the regular season on good note?

Free Press sports writers share their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m., Fox):

Dave Birkett

Slim as the chances are, both the Lions and Vikings have something to play for this week. The Lions can move up to the 2-seed in the NFC playoffs with a win over the Vikings and losses by the Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, while Minnesota needs a victory and a trio of losses by other NFC playoff contenders to sneak into the postseason. Campbell said the Lions have extra motivation from last week’s heartbreaking loss to the Cowboys, and whether that’s incentive or not, they need a win to head into the postseason on a positive note. I don’t think that will be much of an issue playing at home, under their new "NFC North Division Champions" banner. Brian Flores’ defense can be tricky and Jefferson is the best receiver in the game, but the Vikings don’t have the offensive firepower to keep up while Mullens is at quarterback. The pick: Lions 30, Vikings 19.

Carlos Monarrez

Just to be clear, I’m wiping the numbers on my keyboard to report as an eligible reporter. It’s hard to imagine, but Aaron Glenn’s defense is kind of hot right now, having allowed an average of 20 points in the past three games. That should be enough to stop Nick Mullens and Jefferson this week in a must-win game for the Lions to keep their slim hopes alive for the No. 2 seed. The pick: Lions 28, Vikings 22.

Jeff Seidel

After how the Cowboys game went down — Taylor Decker shoulda been eligible! — the Lions are gonna come out with controlled fury against the Vikings. Ford Field is gonna be crazy. With a chance to still get the No. 2 seed, the Lions will play with passion and energy. Now, it’s not easy playing somebody twice in such a short time period. But the Lions have more talent and more on the line. The pick: Lions 34, Vikings 27.

Shawn Windsor

Dan Campbell is playing everyone available. He doesn’t want to lose momentum. His team will reward his plan with a solid effort, and it won’t take an interception to hold on in the end. The pick: Lions 31, Vikings 23.

