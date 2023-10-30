Detroit Lions predictions vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Who wins on Monday Night Football and why

Free Press sports writers share their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders (8:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN):

Carlos Monarrez

As the 49ers, Lions and Bills proved, anything can happen on any given Sunday — or Monday. But not on this Monday and not at Ford Field. Don’t forget the Niners and Bills upset losses last week came on the road. Even with Jimmy Garoppolo returning to play this week, it won’t make a difference for a Raiders offense that has scored 20 points only once this year. If Raiders owner Mark Davis is smart, he’ll leave a plane warming up in a Detroit hangar for Lions offensive play-caller Ben Johnson. The pick: Lions 36, Raiders 14.

DAN CAMPBELL: Brad Holmes 'grinding' away to help Lions at NFL trade deadline

Jeff Seidel

Forget Baltimore. Every team has a bad game, even if that was awful. But I truly believe this team will bounce back under Dan Campbell. I truly believe the losses won’t stack up. I truly believe in the type of players they have on this roster. But most of all, as I said once already, it’s all Campbell. And this will be a Campbell-led victory. He won’t allow it to lose. Add in Monday night at home? Gonna be loud, wild and crazy night in the D. The pick: Lions 28, Raiders 17.

Shawn Windsor

Dan Campbell said losing to the Ravens can’t turn into losing to the Raiders, that there are lessons to be learned. Here’s guessing he gets the lessons taught. Besides, the Raiders don’t have the offense to stay with the Lions who should get back on track. The pick: Lions 29, Raiders 16.

INJURY REPORT: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown sick, questionable vs. Raiders

Dave Birkett

Both the Lions and Raiders are coming off disappointing performances that are incongruent with the talent on their rosters, but only one of them has been prone to that type of game this year. The Lions were one of the best, most balanced teams in the NFL before their stinker last week in Baltimore. They have some injury concerns on offense that could be difficult to navigate, but playing in front of a friendly home crowd against a turnover-prone team should help. The Raiders got destroyed last month by the team most comparable to the Lions on their schedule, the Buffalo Bills, and they’ve yet to score more than 21 in a game this season. Davante Adams, Jacoby Jacobs and Maxx Crosby are top-end talents who make Vegas dangerous to prepare for, but the Lions are the better team. The pick: Lions 31, Raiders 21.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Monday Night Football predictions