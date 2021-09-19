Detroit Lions predictions vs. Green Bay Packers: Will there be a Monday night miracle?

Free Press sports writers make their predictions for the Detroit Lions' Monday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m., ESPN):

Jeff Seidel

This sounds like a perfect storm. Aaron Rogers is coming off a horrible game, and the Lions can’t stop anybody. While the Lions showed fight against the 49ers, which should be applauded, don’t confuse a late turnover and on-sides kick with talent. Rogers is still Rogers. And the Packers are about to take out some frustration on the Lions. The pick: Packers 35, Lions 14.

Shawn Windsor

Aaron Rodgers has lost big early in the season before. The Lions usually provide good tonic. This time will be no different as he rinses off last week’s embarrassment against the Saints by knocking off the plucky Lions. The pick: Packers 29, Lions 16.

Carlos Monarrez

Packers fans are so distraught that their cheese curds are curdling — or maybe it’s uncurdling — after Week 1 and Aaron Rodgers has already had to tell them to R-E-L-A-X. Poor Lions. They’re sure to encounter an embarrassed and motivated Packers team that’s sure to sting them more than once. The pick: Packers 37, Lions 20.

Dave Birkett

Dan Campbell said the Saints kicked over a hornet's nest with their drubbing of the Packers last week, and it feels like the Lions are about to get stung Monday. In fairness, that probably was going to be the case anyway, but a healthy Aaron Rodgers doesn't go 0-2 often. The Lions need to control the clock and keep their young secondary off the field to have a chance. The Saints succeeded defensively playing light run boxes and posting two safeties deep. If Aaron Jones breaks a couple big runs early, it will be a long day. But in an NFC North game, and as feisty as the Lions are, I expect this one to be close most of the way. The pick: Packers 27, Lions 17.

