Detroit Lions predictions vs. Green Bay Packers: This will be a tight game

Free Press staffers make their predictions for Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Ford Field (4:25 p.m., Fox).

Shawn Windsor

The Bevell bounce lasts for another week. The bump just isn't enough for a win. Still, the Lions will make this closer than it was in Green Bay in September, before Aaron Rodgers seals it late in the fourth. Pick: Packers 31, Lions 27

[ Former Lions executive: I’m tired of us being an NFL laughingstock ]

Carlos Monarrez

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the second half against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis.

It’s fun to play the what-if game. So what if the Lions pull off a big upset, Darrell Bevell improves to 2-0 and the team creeps within a hair’s breadth of a playoff spot? You’d feel the kind of buzz around Detroit we haven’t felt in a long time. Unfortunately, the Packers are a great team playing at their best behind Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. Of course, if Washington can beat Pittsburgh, anything is possible. But these two teams know each other too well, and the Packers should be plenty motivated with a chance to clinch the NFC North. Pick: Packers 31, Lions 25

[ How top Lions GM candidates have fared in their QB evaluations ]

Dave Birkett

The Lions got a Bevell bounce last week in Darrell Bevell’s first game as interim coach, with players responding to and embracing his enthusiastic approach. There’s no denying that was a factor in last week’s come-from-behind win, and playing loose should not be an issue Sunday. But beating a mediocre Bears team with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback and shutting down a good Packers offense and Aaron Rodgers are two totally different tasks. Green Bay is one of the two best teams in the NFC right now, and the Packers, with a first-round bye on their mind, are closing in on an NFC North title. Stafford will need to play a great, turnover-free game for the Lions to win, and even that might not be enough considering the state of the Lions defense. Pick: Packers 31, Lions 24

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions predictions vs. Green Bay Packers: Expect tight game