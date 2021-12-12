Detroit Lions predictions vs. Denver Broncos: Call it lunacy, but here's an upset alert

The Detroit Lions are 10½-point underdogs against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Free Press sports writers make predictions for the matchup at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver (4:05 p.m., Fox).

Shawn Windsor

The Lions finally broke through with a last second touchdown for their first victory of the season. And while the universe probably owes them another feel-good win at the buzzer, the Broncos help keep the Lions in the top draft spot. The pick: Broncos 19, Lions 16.

Jeff Seidel

I told myself I wouldn’t pick the Lions all year. But the Broncos do not exactly have a great offense. And I keep remembering how the Lions played in the first half last Sunday, as well as Jared Goff’s game-winning drive. So call it a hunch. Call it spiked eggnog confusion. Call it lunacy, especially considering the Lions battle against the flu. But I’m picking the Lions, I believe, for the first time all season. The pick: Lions 21, Broncos 19

Carlos Monarrez

The great philosophers George Costanza and Jerry Seinfeld once surmised “if every instinct you have is wrong, then the opposite would have to be right.” Every instinct I have tells me the Lions should struggle to score against one of the NFL’s best defenses on the road and lose this game. So, I’m following George and Jerry’s advice this week. And no more tuna on toast for me! The pick: Lions 30, Broncos 23.

Dave Birkett

It’s hard to imagine the Lions winning, given how hamstrung they are because of injuries and illness. They had two days of minimal practice, they’re without their two best offensive weapons (T.J. Hockenson and D'Andre Swift) and they placed four players on the COVID list in a five-day span. The Broncos are a mediocre team who’ve scored fewer than 20 points in half their games this year, but they play solid defense and need a win to remain in playoff contention. Last week, the Lions took motivation from the Oxford shootings. This week, the Broncos can play in memory of former star Demaryius Thomas, who died this week at 33. That’s a lot to overcome for a Lions team with an incredibly small margin for error. Pick: Broncos 24, Lions 16.

