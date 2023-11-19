Detroit Lions predictions vs. Chicago Bears: Ripe for a Ford Field letdown?

Free Press sports writers share their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field (1 p.m., Fox):

Dave Birkett

The Lions have done a good job of talking up the Bears this week, and while a lot of what they’ve said sounds like coach speak, the Bears do have some players that must be accounted for. D.J. Moore is a borderline top-10 receiver in the NFL, Montez Sweat is on pace for the first double-digit sack season of his career and Justin Fields is an explosive runner of the football. The Bears play hard, too, but they don’t stack up talent-wise with the Lions and they’ll be running into a buzz saw of a crowd at Ford Field. Maybe the Lions will have a hangover after an emotional win over the Chargers, and if they start slow they could give the Bears life. But the Lions are too sound of a team in every phase of the game to let what should be an easy victory slip out of the grasp with the playoffs on the horizon. The pick: Lions 31, Bears 14.

MORE FROM BIRKETT: Lions vs. Bears scouting report, prediction

Carlos Monarrez

Fields returns after missing the past four games with a dislocated thumb. That should help the Bears’ struggling offense, but it won’t be nearly enough to keep pace with the Lions’ offense. Don’t underestimate how much a rabid crowd will help the defense. The pick: Lions 31, Bears 22.

MUST LISTEN: Make "Carlos and Shawn" your go-to Detroit sports podcast, available anywhere you listen to podcasts (Apple, Spotify) ]

JEFF SEIDEL: Last Lions QB with a playoff win is a believer in 2023 squad

Jeff Seidel

The Bears have some dudes, as coach Dan Campbell said. But here’s what he didn’t say: they just don’t have as many as the Lions. I won’t be shocked if it is close at halftime. But the Lions just have too offensive weapons to lose this game. I’m most fascinated with the Lions defense in this one. How will the Lions handle a mobile quarterback? And how will the Lions defense respond after the shootout against the Chargers? The pick: Lions 31, Bears 21.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Lions best player a poster boy for how Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes are building

Shawn Windsor

Letdown? Nah. Not this time, not against these Bears, not with Minnesota rolling. Jared Goff and Co. are finally healthy and showed that health in Los Angeles. Chicago doesn't have much more to offer in the way of defense, and certainly not a quarterback who throws like Justin Herbert. The pick: Lions 31, Bears 19.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions predictions vs. Chicago Bears: Ripe for Ford Field flop?