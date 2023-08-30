Detroit Lions practice squad tracker
With the 53-man active roster established, the Detroit Lions are now forming the 16-player practice squad for the start of the 2023 season.
All players who are not signed to another team are eligible for the practice squad, though there are limits on how many vested veterans can be on any practice squad.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell extolled the virtue and importance of the practice squad in his final press conference before the roster cutdowns.
“I understand it is, it’s a 53-man roster, but it’s really not. It’s a 60-man team. It’s a 69-man team is what it is, and that’s kind of how we view it. These guys are all on the same team. We all help each other out and every one of those guys, there’s a good chance they’re going to play for us,” Campbell said of the practice squad.
Knowing that context, here is who has signed with the Lions 16-man practice squad.