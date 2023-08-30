Detroit Lions practice squad tracker

With the 53-man active roster established, the Detroit Lions are now forming the 16-player practice squad for the start of the 2023 season.

All players who are not signed to another team are eligible for the practice squad, though there are limits on how many vested veterans can be on any practice squad.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell extolled the virtue and importance of the practice squad in his final press conference before the roster cutdowns.

“I understand it is, it’s a 53-man roster, but it’s really not. It’s a 60-man team. It’s a 69-man team is what it is, and that’s kind of how we view it. These guys are all on the same team. We all help each other out and every one of those guys, there’s a good chance they’re going to play for us,” Campbell said of the practice squad.

Knowing that context, here is who has signed with the Lions 16-man practice squad.

CB Chase Lucas

Detroit Lions cornerbacks Chase Lucas (27) and Will Harris (25) go through defensive drills during training camp at team headquarters in Allen Park on Friday, July 28, 2023.

OT Connor Galvin

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

K Michael Badgley

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 24: Michael Badgley #17 of the Detroit Lions reacts after making a field goal against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Ford Field on November 24, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

WR Dylan Drummond

Aug 25, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) attempts a catch in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

