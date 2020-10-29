Detroit Lions practice: Desmond Trufant back, Adrian Peterson limited

Desmond Trufant returned to practice Thursday for the first time in nearly a month, but the cornerback's availability for the Detroit Lions' game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday remains in question.

Trufant practiced on a limited basis Thursday because of the hamstring injury he re-aggravated in the Lions' Week 4 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Trufant originally suffered the injury in Week 1, and missed the next two games. He was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through and has played just 92 snaps this season.

Amani Oruwariye and Jeff Okudah have settled in as the starting cornerbacks, and nickel corner Justin Coleman (hamstring) is expected to return from injured reserve this weekend.

"He's getting better every week," Lions coach Matt Patricia said.

Running back Adrian Peterson (abdomen), left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) and cornerback Darryl Roberts (groin/hip) were added to the injury report Thursday, and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin missed his second straight practice for personal reasons.

Peterson, who leads the Lions with 314 yards rushing, spoke with reporters after practice but before the injury report was released and indicated he will play Sunday.

"When I evaluate myself, I see some things that I’ve left out there and you try and correct those things and move forward," he said. "But the biggest thing for me I would say would be just being a little more patient and trusting the guys in front of me. So it’s something that I’ve kind of been focusing here the last couple weeks and we’ll see how things look on Sunday."

The Lions released linebacker Elijah Lee on Thursday to make room for the newly-acquired Everson Griffen.

