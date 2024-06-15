Detroit Lions Podcast: Spring workout wrap-up show

The spring session OTAs and mandatory minicamp are all wrapped up for the Detroit Lions. That means it’s time for the Detroit Lions Podcast spring wrap-up episode.

Recorded live on the DLP YouTube channel on Friday afternoon, this episode covers a lot of the Lions topics from the spring season. Among the notable points:

Jared Goff contract extension in light of the new Trevor Lawrence deal

Which players stood out during minicamp and OTAs?

What can be taken away from unpadded workouts

No more rookie holdouts

Hendon Hooker and Jameson Williams progress

Weak points on the depth chart

The Chris Spielman/Rick Spielman podcast episode

The pending Jake Bates addition and upcoming kicking battle

The audio-only version of the show is available via your favorite podcast provider.

