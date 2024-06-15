Advertisement

Detroit Lions Podcast: Spring workout wrap-up show

jeff risdon
·1 min read

The spring session OTAs and mandatory minicamp are all wrapped up for the Detroit Lions. That means it’s time for the Detroit Lions Podcast spring wrap-up episode.

Recorded live on the DLP YouTube channel on Friday afternoon, this episode covers a lot of the Lions topics from the spring season. Among the notable points:

  • Jared Goff contract extension in light of the new Trevor Lawrence deal

  • Which players stood out during minicamp and OTAs?

  • What can be taken away from unpadded workouts

  • No more rookie holdouts

  • Hendon Hooker and Jameson Williams progress

  • Weak points on the depth chart

  • The Chris Spielman/Rick Spielman podcast episode

  • The pending Jake Bates addition and upcoming kicking battle

The audio-only version of the show is available via your favorite podcast provider.

