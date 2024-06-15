Detroit Lions Podcast: Spring workout wrap-up show
The spring session OTAs and mandatory minicamp are all wrapped up for the Detroit Lions. That means it’s time for the Detroit Lions Podcast spring wrap-up episode.
Recorded live on the DLP YouTube channel on Friday afternoon, this episode covers a lot of the Lions topics from the spring season. Among the notable points:
Jared Goff contract extension in light of the new Trevor Lawrence deal
Which players stood out during minicamp and OTAs?
What can be taken away from unpadded workouts
No more rookie holdouts
Hendon Hooker and Jameson Williams progress
Weak points on the depth chart
The Chris Spielman/Rick Spielman podcast episode
The pending Jake Bates addition and upcoming kicking battle
The audio-only version of the show is available via your favorite podcast provider.