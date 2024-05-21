Detroit Lions Podcast: Offseason work underway episode and win predictions

The latest live recording of the Detroit Lions Podcast is now available to watch or stream. In this episode, hosts Chris and Jeff are back to bring you the latest Detroit Lions news and information.

We’ll talk about the win total lines on Detroit Lions season and how much things have changed from recent years. There are some Lions front office departures to Washington to discuss and break down how the Lions can replace Brandon Sosna.

Second-year DT Brodric Martin has transformed his physique, while Jared Goff has transformed his bank account with a lucrative new contract extension. Both are discussed in detail, including a look at the future salary cap ramifications of Goff’s deal.

The show ends with a game-by-game prediction on how the Lions’ 2024 season will turn out.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire