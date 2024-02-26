Detroit Lions Podcast: NFL combine preview show

It’s almost time for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and that means the latest episode of the Detroit Lions Podcast helps set the stage for the coming ween.

This episode breaks down what specifically to watch for with the Lions during the workouts and interviews. What’s the team looking for, and also what are they not looking for. We give a couple of examples from last year’s combine that help identify what Lions GM Brad Holmes wants to see and hear.

We also touched upon some of the coaching departures from Detroit, namely Dre Bly and John Fox.

The audio-only version of the show will be available from your favorite podcast provider. This episode is good for all ages.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire