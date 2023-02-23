Detroit Lions Podcast free agency and combine preview episode

The 2023 NFL offseason kicks up a few notches over the next few weeks. The scouting combine, free agency, franchise tags and more are all coming very soon, and the Detroit Lions Podcats is here to help you get ready for it all.

This week’s episode lays out the Detroit Lions map into the peak of the offseason. What will happen at the combine in Indianapolis, and why is it so important for the Lions? We cover that, as well as some of the ways we learn more about the team while in Indy.

Then there’s free agency. What positions do the Lions figure to target in free agency, and how much emphasis will be placed on bringing in players from the outside. There are a few potential players discussed, including some internal free agents like DeShon Elliott and DJ Chark.

The audio-only version of the show is available here or from your favorite podcast provider.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire