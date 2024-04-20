Detroit Lions Podcast: Countdown to the draft and uniform reveal episode

It’s a very busy time in the offseason for the Detroit Lions. With the 2024 NFL draft coming up in Detroit in less than a week and a new uniform revelation, the team is keeping fans with a lot to talk about in mid-April.

The latest episode of the Detroit Lions Podcast breaks down the path to the draft for the Lions, including some ideas on how GM Brad Holmes might attack the draft. Holmes also spoke to the media this week, and we covered a lot of the key points from Holmes’ “lone wolf” presser.

The new uniforms are out after much fanfare. It’s a well-received change for the Lions, from the incorporation of the new black uniform to the improved vibrancy of the blue color and the more readable font.

