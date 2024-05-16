Detroit Lions Podcast: Bish and Brown on the Lions 2024 NFL Draft class and Goff extension

Russell Brown and Scott Bischoff return on the Detroit Lions Podcast! In this episode, the guys talk about the following:

In-depth analysis on each draft pick from the Lions 2024 NFL Draft Class

Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw give the Lions a long-term plan at cornerback.

They have a day 3 pick that could start right now?

The final segment of the show is about the Jared Goff extension with the Lions.

The guys get into all that and more right here on the Detroit Lions Podcast! Be sure to rate, review and subscribe to the show with YouTube, Apple Podcast, Spotify and wherever you get your favorite shows!

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire