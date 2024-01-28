Detroit Lions Podcast: Bish and Brown preview Lions NFC Championship Matchup vs. 49ers
Let me be the first to say that this has been one heck of a season. I really can’t believe that the Detroit Lions are in the NFC Championship game. With that, join Scott Bischoff and I on another episode of Bischoff and Brown for the Detroit Lions Podcast! On this episode, the guys talk about the following:
Lions beat the Bucs in the Divisional Round
Play of the Week | Powered by Restore
The guys give kudos to Brad Holmes for his track record during the NFL Draft
Lions vs. 49ers Preview in teh NFC Championship