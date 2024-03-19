Detroit Lions Podcast: Bish and Brown on Lions first week of free agency
On another episode of the Detroit Lions Podcast with Bish and Brown, the guys are back to talk about the Lions first week of free agency! Join Russ and Scott as they are talking about the players the Lions signed and traded for during the start of free agency. Here’s some of the things the guys discussed:
Lions sign Marcus Davenport, Amik Robertson and traded for Carlton Davis!
Player Fit at Pick 29 of the 2024 NFL Draft: Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia
