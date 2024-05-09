Detroit Lions Podcast: Answering the post-draft mailbag
The latest edition of the Detroit Lions Podcast is now available for viewing or streaming. This week’s episode features a post-draft mailbag with questions pulled from the DLP Patreon members.
Among the questions covered:
What’s going on with the OL depth?
Expectations for Donovan Peoples-Jones in Year 2 in Detroit?
Who will be the Lions’ starting secondary in 2024?
What teams had the best/worst drafts?
Just how close are the Lions to being the best team in the NFC?
Who do we want Detroit to face in Week 1 when the schedule is released?
Will the 2024 NFL Draft success draw more events to Detroit?
What I’ll be watching for in rookie minicamp this weekend
The audio-only version of the show is available via your favorite podcast provider.