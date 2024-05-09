Advertisement
Detroit Lions Podcast: Answering the post-draft mailbag

jeff risdon
·1 min read

The latest edition of the Detroit Lions Podcast is now available for viewing or streaming. This week’s episode features a post-draft mailbag with questions pulled from the DLP Patreon members.

Among the questions covered:

  • What’s going on with the OL depth?

  • Expectations for Donovan Peoples-Jones in Year 2 in Detroit?

  • Who will be the Lions’ starting secondary in 2024?

  • What teams had the best/worst drafts?

  • Just how close are the Lions to being the best team in the NFC?

  • Who do we want Detroit to face in Week 1 when the schedule is released?

  • Will the 2024 NFL Draft success draw more events to Detroit?

  • What I’ll be watching for in rookie minicamp this weekend

The audio-only version of the show is available via your favorite podcast provider.

