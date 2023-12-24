Detroit Lions players, fans go wild for first division title in 30 years

For the first time in three decades, the Detroit Lions are division champions and will host a playoff game.

The Lions took down the Minnesota Vikings 30-24 on the road to clinch the NFC North crown. The Lions trailed 21-17 at the beginning of the third quarter, but outscored Minnesota 13-3 down the stretch and came up with a stop inside its territory in the final minute to win 30-24 and begin the postseason celebration.

Jahmyr Gibbs was once again a star, running for 80 yards and two touchdowns and Jared Goff was steady all game, completing 30 of 40 passes for 257 yards and one touchdown to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who had 12 catches for 106 yards.

Detroit’s defense wasn’t perfect but the unit intercepted Nick Mullens four times and stopped the Minnesota offense in the final moments to secure the victory. The Lions had to punt the ball back to the Vikings with 2:23 left with a chance to take the lead, but the defense came up with a stop in the biggest moment of the season. Ifeatu Melifonwu stepped in front of an underthrown Nick Mullens pass for the fourth interception of the game with less than a minute left to close the game out.

It wasn’t a perfect performance, but the Lions took care of business just as head coach Dan Campbell said in the week leading up to the game. Now, Detroit is celebrating like it's 1993 again and will prepare to host a playoff game for the first time ever at Ford Field.

Lions players kicked off the celebration by going on Instagram Live in the minutes following the game, dancing around to "Take Over Your Trap" by Bankroll Fresh, donning shirts and hats that say "Detroit Lions, 2023 NFC North Champions".

A glimpse of the Lions locker room celebration, courtesy of Amon-Ra St. Brown pic.twitter.com/fF6cEfpVJv — Jared Ramsey (@jared_ramsey22) December 24, 2023

Party going on in the Lions locker room featuring: pic.twitter.com/1HLJEP3Na4 — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 24, 2023

Taylor Decker has spent his entire 8-year career with the @Lions.



All the emotions after clinching his first NFC North title 💙 pic.twitter.com/wFLysnkhpx — NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2023

It was pure euphoria among Lions fans online, many of whom were celebrating the first division title of their lifetime or that they can vividly remember. Fans beamed with pride and were full of emotion celebrating the historic moment.

Congrats to the @Lions the Ford Family, the coaches, Brad, and the team. There is still more out there for us. #RoarIsGrowing pic.twitter.com/PcwfVHgNHR — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) December 24, 2023

THE DETROIT LIONS HAVE WON THE NFC NORTH FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MY LIFE. I CANT BELIEVE IT. WE’VE DONE IT.



BRAND NEW LIONS. #OnePride — 🍑 is trying his best (@msupeach) December 24, 2023

Thinking about the Lions winning their first NFC North title on Christmas Eve #BNL pic.twitter.com/86G3wr5kLF — Evan Fox (@evanfoxy) December 24, 2023

Today is the day I’ve waited 30 years for. It’s not a joke. I’m not kidding. All I’ve ever really wanted as an adult is to see the Detroit Lions win the NFC North. #OnePride — Chris Robin (@DetroitBeastie) December 24, 2023

Sitting here wrapped in my @Lions flag. You cant wipe this smile off my face.



What a feeling. pic.twitter.com/mEM4eaZPqi — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) December 24, 2023

In the Past a backup QB would’ve thrown a seed to beat the Lions and crush their dreams. The Brand New Lions have guys throwing end over end passes for INT’s to clinch the division. pic.twitter.com/52VDYAUqvE — Tone Digs (@ToneDigz) December 24, 2023

Tip the hat & salute to DAN CAMPBELL & the @Lions as the win the @NFL NFC North Division with hard fought battle vs @Vikings 30-24. It is the Lion’s 1st Division title since 1993 . They will host a 1st rd playoff game . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 24, 2023

So happy for the Lions. So happy for Dan Campbell. So happy for the fans. Been far too long. — DLB (@DetLionBlood) December 24, 2023

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions players, fans go wild for first division title in 30 years