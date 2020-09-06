Detroit Lions plan fails after RB Jason Huntley claimed by Philadelphia Eagles

The Detroit Lions wanted to bring Jason Huntley back on practice squad after they cut him Saturday. The Philadelphia Eagles had a different idea.

The Eagles claimed Huntley on waivers Sunday and the rookie running back will join Philadelphia’s 53-man roster.

Waiving Huntley was one of the Lions’ most scrutinized decisions at the cut to 53 players this weekend.

He shined in pass-catching drills during training camp and showed elusiveness in the open field, but the Lions kept more polished second-year running back Ty Johnson in a backup role instead.

D’Andre Swift, Kerryon Johnson and the newly signed Adrian Peterson are expected to front the Lions’ backfield rotation this season. Bo Scarbrough also made the initial 53-man roster as a backup.

The Lions must make a roster move to free up space for Peterson.

A fifth-round pick out of New Mexico State, Huntley is the highest Lions draft pick to not stick with the team out of training camp during Bob Quinn’s five-season tenure as general manager.

The Lions, who were third in the waiver order, did not place any waiver claims.

