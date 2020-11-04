Detroit Lions place QB Matthew Stafford on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions has been placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list, the team announced Wednesday.

The #Lions have placed QB Matthew Stafford on the Reserve/COVID-19 list pic.twitter.com/rUQS6DDRSB — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 4, 2020





The Lions are scheduled to play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.

This is the second time the quarterback has landed on this list. The first time was in August and it turned out to be a false positive.

At that time, the Lions Stafford never had COVID-19 and instead had a false positive test after two negative coronavirus tests, Stafford then took a test that came back positive on Saturday.

His following three tests were all negative.

“To be clear, Matthew does NOT have COVID-19 and never has had COVID-19 and the test in question was a false-positive,” the Lions said in a statement. “Also, all of Matthew’s family have been tested and everyone is negative.”

And in other COVID-19 news, the Bucs placed defensive lineman Will Gholston on the same list.

We've placed DL Will Gholston on the reserve/Covid-19 list, but he has not tested positive and expects to play Sunday.https://t.co/mcIJQqr8rz — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 4, 2020



