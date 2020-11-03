Detroit Lions place Jarrad Davis on reserve/COVID-19 list

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reported, and the Detroit Lions have confirmed, that they have placed linebacker Jarrad Davis on reserve/COVID-19 list.

This is the first time a Lions player has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 since the initial testing in the early portions of training camp in early August.

The Lions released the following statement with their confirmation:

This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted t comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

With no details surrounding Davis’ situation, it’s unknown how long he will be required to away from the facility.