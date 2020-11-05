Detroit Lions place Jalen Elliott on the reserve/Covid-19 list

The Detroit Lions announced they have placed practice squad safety Jalen Elliott on the reserve/Covid-19 list. This is his second stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list, after being placed on there on July 29th and not coming off until August 14th.
After not having a player land on the reserve/COVID-19 list all season, Elliott is now the third Lions player placed on the list in as many days, with Jarrad Davis being placed there on Tuesday and Matthew Stafford landing there on Wednesday. All three players’ situations are reportedly entirely independent of one another.
As a practice squad player, Elliott’s addition to the list does not impact the Lions active roster but does free up a spot on the practice squad if the Lions wanted to add a player as he moves through the league’s protocol.
As has become standard practice, the Lions released the following statement with their confirmation, reminding everyone that being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list does not mean a player tested positive:
This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted t comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.