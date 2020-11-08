Detroit Lions pivotal play of the game: Consecutive picks for Matthew Stafford

From start to finish, the Detroit Lions were manhandled by the Minnesota Vikings. They have now dropped their second straight loss — fifth overall– and basically burying any playoff dreams.

They now sit last in the division. Again.

Outside of two terrific blocked punts, the Lions looked way in over their heads this week. The Vikings drove up and down the field with ease and the Lions put up little effort to stop them. The defense looked like roadkill on the side of the road after Dalvin Cook ran over them for 206 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns, along with 46 receiving yards.

The offense was able to sustain some drives, but due to poor play calling like Peterson’s stretch run at the goal line, to ill-timed drops, they constantly negated any momentum the Lions might’ve had to get them in this game.

Although, the biggest drive killers are turnovers, leading us to this game’s turning points.

In the 3rd quarter, the Vikings increased their lead to a 27-10 score. On the ensuing Lions drive, they were able to get into the red zone and it looked like they were on the verge of closing the gap and staying in this contest. Stafford was staring down T.J. Hockenson but failed to see Viking linebacker Eric Wilson drop into the middle of the route and nab his third interception of the season — killing that drive.

The Lions were able to force a 3-and-out on the Vikings next drive and nab their second punt block in as many weeks giving the Lions some hope. They were right at the doorstep again, but the dagger fell when Stafford threw another interception, targeting Hockenson in the endzone.

The Lions squandered 14 points that would’ve put them right back in this game with those turnovers. It is hard to tell if that would’ve made the difference considering the poor play of the defense and Stafford need ng to leave the game for a concussion evaluation, but you never know what could’ve happened on any given Sunday.

The improved defensive play the Lions managed after the bye week seems like a distant memory at this point. They have looked completely lost in the last two games, and you have to start to wonder if some changes are needed to be made at this point.

The Lions will head back home next week to face the Washington Football team, and while this could be a winnable game, don’t start counting your eggs before they are in the basket.

There are too many questions surrounding this team, and unfortunately, fans aren’t getting any answers that should give them hope for this team’s future.