Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game: Live stream, time, date, how to watch

The Detroit Lions have made a handful of personnel changes coming out of the first week of the NFL preseason and entering their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After a 16-15 loss against the Buffalo Bills, the Lions parted ways with two players and their head athletic trainer. Cornerback Alex Brown was cut after being involved in a car crash, veteran long-snapper Don Muhlbach was released and head athletic trainer Dave Granito was fired.

As for what first-year Detroit coach Dan Campbell is looking for in his remaining players to fill roster spots, it comes down to one word: grit.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Haskins led the Steelers to a comeback win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 12, his second appearance in a Pittsburgh uniform. Haskins completed 16 of 22 passes for 162 yards in the game. While veteran QB Ben Roethlisberger is secure in his starting spot, Haskins is still competing against former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Mason Rudolph for Pittsburgh's second string.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff passes the ball during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills.

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday:

What time does Lions at Steelers start?

Detroit and Pittsburgh kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

What TV channel is Lions at Steelers on?

The game will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network, on CBS in Pittsburgh and on Fox 2 in Detroit.

How can I watch Lions at Steelers online via live stream?

Fans can watch the game live on the Detroit Lions website, Pittsburgh Steelers website or NFL Game Pass.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live stream, time, how to watch