Detroit Lions picked apart by Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks in roller coaster 48-45 loss

The Detroit Lions entered Sunday with one of the NFL's worst defenses, and it got worse against Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field.

Smith passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score, DK Metcalf (149 yards) and Tyler Lockett (91 yards) got the better of the Lions' secondary and Rashaad Penny (151 rushing yards) twice ran for long touchdowns on third down in the second half to lift the Seahawks to an entertaining 48-45 win in Week 4 of the NFL season.

The Lions did not force a punt against a Seattle team in its first season after trading franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver. It's the first game in Seahawks history where they did not punt.

T.J. Hockenson scored two touchdowns and converted a two-point conversion for the Lions (1-3), and Jamaal Williams eclipsed 100 yards rushing and scored twice starting for the injured D'Andre Swift. Jared Goff (26-for-39 for 378 yards) threw four touchdown passes but had an interception returned for a touchdown by Seattle rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen on the opening play of the third quarter.

The Lions visit the New England Patriots next Sunday (1 p.m., Fox) in their final game before the bye week. The Seahawks (2-2) visit New Orleans next week.

This story will be updated.

