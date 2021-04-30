Detroit Lions pick Levi Onwuzurike, DT from Washington, in Round 2 of 2021 NFL draft

With the ninth pick of the second round, No. 41 overall, in the 2021 NFL draft, the Detroit Lions selected Levi Onwuzurike, a defensive tackle from Washington.

He's 6 feet 3 and 290 pounds from Allen, Texas. As a redshirt senior in 2020, he opted out of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a junior in 2019, he was first-team All-Pac-12, recording 45 tackles, six for loss, two sacks and a blocked kick in 13 games (12 starts).

He is undersized for his position but "very strong for his size with the ability to anchor down against interior blockers," according to NFL.com.

The Lions have four picks left in the draft: Nos. 72 and 101 in Round 3, and fourth- and fifth-round picks Saturday.

On Thursday, the Lions selected Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, seventh overall. He was one of three players the Lions were considering with the pick. Read more to see what message Lions general manager Brad Holmes is sending with the Sewell pick.

