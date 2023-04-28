Detroit Lions pick Iowa's Jack Campbell, Big Ten's top defender, at No. 18 in NFL draft

The Detroit Lions took Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell with the 18th pick of Thursday's 2023 NFL draft.

The Lions added more help for a defense that gave up the most yards in the NFL last season after spending their first first-round pick, No. 12 overall, on Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Campbell, a senior, is 6 feet 5 and 249 pounds from Cedar Falls, Iowa.

He collected 128 tackles, 5½ for loss, in 13 starts last season, and was given the Dick Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker. He was first-team Associated Press All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

The Lions are the betting favorites to win the NFC North and host a playoff game for the first time since the 1993 season.

The Lions' next pick is at No. 34 overall, the third pick of the second round. They also own Nos. 48 and 55 in the second round.

