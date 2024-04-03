Detroit Lions' Penei Sewell to throw ceremonial first pitch at Detroit Tigers home opener

One of Detroit's biggest sports stars, both figuratively and literally, will show off his multi-sport ability at the Detroit Tigers' home opener on Friday.

Detroit Lions All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell will throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Tigers' home opener Friday against the Oakland Athletics. The Tigers are continuing the tradition of having Detroit sports stars throwing out the first pitch after Nicklas Lidstrom, Calvin Johnson, Ben Wallace and Miguel Cabrera threw out the first pitch last season.

The ceremonial first pitch is a big part of the overall home opener festivities, which is traditionally one of the biggest sports days in Detroit each season. Along with Sewell's first pitch, Bally Sports Detroit and Miller Lite will be hosting a tailgate party for fans ahead of the game in Grand Circus Park and Grace West, a Canton native and finalist on "The Voice" will sing the national anthem.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell takes a selfie with Zach Kelsey and his son Sawyer, 13, both of Twin falls, Idaho, during warm up before the NFC championship game against San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.

HOME OPENER FAQ: Your guide to Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2024: Parking, tickets, things to do, more

Sewell is one of the faces of the Lions, who had one of the best seasons in franchise history in 2023. Detroit won the NFC North and made it all the way to the NFC championship game before blowing a lead to the San Francisco 49ers in the second half. Sewell, 23, was a big part of that as the right tackle for one of the best offensive lines in football, earning All-Pro honors as well as serving as the de-facto hype man with his passionate pre-game speeches that Lions' fans loved. He was the first draft pick for the Brad Holmes-Dan Campbell regime in Detroit and has morphed into one of the city's most beloved athletes in his three seasons as he's helped in the franchise's turnaround.

First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 1:10 p.m., but the Tigers are encouraging fans to get to their seats by 12:35 to see all of the pregame festivities inside the park, including an introduction so fans can meet the new 2024 squad for the first time. Gates to Comerica Park open at 10:30 a.m. and there will be live music, photo opportunities and a "Miller Lite Home Run" happy hour at Comerica Landing between 10:30 and 11:30 for early-arriving fans.

MORE ABOUT THE TIGERS: Detroit Tigers 3B coach Joey Cora is 'good baseball man' who 'will send every runner'

The interest in Opening Day has been sky-high with normal tickets sold out for weeks, but there are still standing-room-only tickets available if you want to be at the game Friday. The Tigers said the Saturday and Sunday games of the home series with Oakland still have plenty of regular seats available. The first 15,000 fans arriving on Saturday will receive a Tigers hockey jersey for free and Sunday is a kids' day where they can run the bases following the game.

Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is congratulated by teammates following a home run during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on March 30, 2024 in Chicago. He is holding a spear with three pizzas on it, a new celebration.

PIZZA, PIZZA: Detroit Tigers have a new home run celebration: Let's spear some pizza!

You can also get a double dose of Detroit sports on Friday with a Tigers-Red Wings double-header. The Wings, who are in a hotly-contested playoff race in the final weeks of the season, play the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. Friday. The first 7,500 fans to show up at LCA will receive a co-branded Red Wings and Tigers hat in honor of the two Illitch-owned teams playing big games on the same day.

The Tigers, 4-0, are off to their best start in nearly a decade after sweeping the Chicago White Sox on the road in the opening series of the season and taking the first game against the New York Mets in the second road series. The second game against the Mets was rained out Tuesday, so Detroit will try to fit in two games against the Mets on Wednesday and Thursday before returning home for the home opener Friday, weather in New York permitting.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Lions' Penei Sewell to throw first pitch at Detroit Tigers home opener