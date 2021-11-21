Lions penalized between quarters after lineman 'said something about somebody's mother' in Browns loss

The Detroit Lions were hit with a weird unsportsmanlike conduct penalty between quarters at FirstEnergy Field on Sunday.

As it turns out, it was because one of Dan Campbell’s players “said something about somebody’s mother.”

The Lions coach briefly explained why Detroit was given a 15-yard penalty between the third and fourth quarters after a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Though he didn’t explain what offensive lineman Jonah Jackson said specifically, or who it was directed at, it didn’t sit well with a nearby official.

Dan Campbell said Jonah Jackson was penalized for saying "something about somebody's mother." — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) November 21, 2021

The penalty was enforced between downs, which pushed the Lions back into their own territory to start the fourth quarter — and eventually led them to punt.

The Lions made a solid push at the end of the game, and nearly escaped Cleveland with their first win of the season. After falling into a 13-0 hole at halftime, D’Andre Swift scored on a massive 57-yard touchdown run and Aldrick Rosas kicked a 43-yard field goal in the fourth quarter after an interception to bring Detroit within three points.

That was as close as the Lions could get.

Backup quarterback Tim Boyle started in place of an injured Jared Goff, and went 15-of-23 for 77 yards and two interceptions. Swift ran for a career-high 136 yards to keep the Lions in it.

While the end result can't be blamed on whatever Jackson said, his penalty was certainly a costly, and unusual, one.