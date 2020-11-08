Detroit Lions OL Taylor Decker, Halapoulivaati Vaitai will play vs. Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — Matthew Stafford is officially back in action Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, and he will have his regular starting offensive line protecting him.

Both Taylor Decker and Halapoulivaati Vaitai are active for the Detroit Lions after missing practice time earlier this week with injuries.

Neither Decker (back) nor Vaitai (foot) practiced on Wednesday, and both were limited participants in practice Thursday and listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. collides with offensive tackle Taylor Decker during a sack of quarterback Matthew Stafford during the second half of the Lions' 23-22 win Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. More

Decker is expected to start at left tackle and Vaitai at right guard for the Lions (3-4).

Stafford, who spent the week on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he came in close contact with a person infected with the virus, is active and expected to start for the Lions after his most recent COVID test came back negative Sunday morning.

Chase Daniel, as usual, will serve as Stafford's backup, and the Lions made No. 3 quarterback David Blough inactive.

Along with Blough, wide receivers Kenny Golladay (hip) and Jamal Agnew (ribs), safety Tracy Walker (foot) and guards Joe Dahl (back) and Logan Stenberg are inactive for the Lions.

All but Stenberg were previously ruled out with injuries.

Cornerback Harrison Hand is active for the Vikings (2-5). He was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

