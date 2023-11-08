Detroit Lions OL healthy for the first time since Week 1: 'It's time to put on a show'

The Detroit Lions will have their regular starting offensive line on the field Sunday for the first time since Week 1, and Jonah Jackson said the key to keeping them there is simple.

“Keep those 335-pound men off your ankle,” Jackson said.

Jackson knows the pain that can cause from personal experience.

The Lions’ starting left guard, Jackson missed the past three games with a high ankle sprain he suffered on the second offensive series of the Lions’ Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers, when defensive tackle Derrick Brown fell on his ankle during a run play.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell, right, embraces offensive lineman Jonah Jackson before a game Nov. 20, 2022 against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Jackson limped his way back to the huddle and finished out the game on adrenaline, but spent the past month rehabbing. He said his ankle “feels good” now, and he’s expected to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I was getting some heavy FOMO (fear of missing out),” Jackson said. “It was getting bad, so I’m real excited to be back out there with the guys. They were holding it down while I was out so it’s time for me to come back in and hold up my end of the bargain.”

The Lions have started seven different offensive line combinations in eight games this year, but still rank in the top six in the NFL in sack percentage (fifth) and rushing yards (sixth).

Right tackle Penei Sewell is the only Lion to have played every offensive snap this season, and he made two starts at left tackle when Taylor Decker was out with a high ankle sprain. Center Frank Ragnow returned to practice Tuesday after missing the Lions’ Week 8 game with calf and toe injuries, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who opened the season at right guard, has missed time with knee and back injuries.

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), center, fist bumps the offensive line before a play against Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.

Graham Glasgow, who has started games at all three interior line positions, has since replaced Vaitai in the starting lineup.

Jackson said Glasgow is “playing some of the best ball in the room” and praised fellow backups Kayode Awosika and Colby Sorsdal for their work as fill-ins.

“It just goes to show the standard we hold ourselves to in that room,” he said. “The next man up mentality’s huge.”

And he said he’s looking forward to seeing what the line can do now that everyone is healthy.

“We’re finally back,” Jackson said. “The band’s back together. It’s time to put on a show.”

