Detroit Lions take OL Colby Sorsdal in 5th round of NFL draft

The Detroit Lions took William & Mary Lions offensive tackle Colby Sorsdal with their first pick on Day 3 of the NFL draft, No. 152 overall in the fifth round.

Sorsdal played right tackle for the Tribe, starting 46 career games and twice earning All-Colonial Athletic Association honors. A team captain at William & Mary, he could play guard in the NFL.

The Lions return four of their five starters on the offensive line, added veteran Graham Glasgow in free agency and expect Halapoulivaati Vaitai to return from a back injury this fall. At guard, Glasgow, Vaitai and starting left guard Jonah Jackson are all scheduled to play 2023 on expiring contracts.

After a busy Friday in which they made two trades up and two trades back, the Lions opened Saturday by dealing running back D'Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2025 fourth-round pick and a swap of seventh-round choices.

They have one pick left, No. 219 overall in Round 7.

