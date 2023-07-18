Detroit Lions officially sign former Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Former Alabama running back, Jahmyr Gibbs, has put the pen to paper and is officially a member of the Detroit Lions after signing his rookie contract. The Lions used the No. 12 overall selection in the first round of the 2023 NFL D]draft on Gibbs and he will be a feature player in their offense from the first game. Gibbs’s selection came a year after the Lions had selected another former transfer portal player turned Alabama superstar with a first-round pick in Jameson Williams.

Now, Gibbs will officially be a Lion for the next four years. It’s the same for all first-round picks, but the Lions will also have a fifth-year team option in the contract. According to the Detroit Free Press, Gibbs’s four-year deal is worth $17.845 million with $9.978 million of it being guaranteed. Gibbs and Will Anderson Jr. have both now signed their rookie deal, Bryce Young and the Panthers is the last contact Tide fans are waiting on.

In his lone season with the Tide, Gibbs started all 12 games he appeared in and had 151 carries for 926 yards and seven touchdowns. However, he was an even bigger asset in the receiving game as he led the Tide in receptions with 44 that went for 444 yards and three scores.

#Lions have signed draft pick RB Jahmyr Gibbs. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 17, 2023

