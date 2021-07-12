Detroit Lions make it official: Ford Field to host capacity crowds in 2021 NFL season

The Detroit Lions confirmed Monday they will welcome full capacity crowds to Ford Field during the 2021 NFL season.

Fans were not allowed at home games last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with the state lifting restrictions over the spring and summer, a return to full crowds was expected.

The state stopped limiting capacity at indoor or outdoor gatherings July 1.

Last year, the Lions played their first two home games with no fans in the stands, and graduated to having about 750 friends and family members in attendance by the end of the year.

"We have long awaited the moment where we can officially declare we will have 65,000 fans at Ford Field this fall," Lions president Rod Wood said in a statement Monday. "We've worked diligently with the NFL, as well looked to federal, state and local guidelines to monitor what's best for our team, staff and fans. We're thrilled to be at this point and to welcome One Pride back into the stadium. I can't say it enough, it hasn't been the same without them."

The Lions have eight homes this season and nine road games, after the league expanded the regular season schedule to 17 games.

They open the season Sept. 12 at home vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

