Detroit Lions offense: 3 big questions that must be answered, 3 newcomers to watch

The Detroit Lions open the regular season Thursday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are three storylines on offense that will define their 2023 NFL season.

Will Jared Goff do it again?

Goff had what he considered one of the best seasons of his career in 2022, throwing for 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns in leading the Lions to nine wins. Goff thrived under first-year offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and after some early turnover problems, became a steady hand in the pocket. He did not throw an interception in his final 324 pass attempts and enters this season 81 pick-less throws shy of breaking Aaron Rodgers’ NFL record.

Goff’s ability to protect the football was a huge part of the Lions’ success and something he must repeat. There are some holes in his game as a deep passer and he’s not blessed with a great receiving corps, but he is fortunate to play behind one of the NFL’s best offensive lines and with a diverse running game, and a creative play caller he trusts.

If Goff has another big season and the Lions taste playoff success, he should get the contract extension he desires. This is another prove-it year for him, and one Lions coach Dan Campbell said he looks ready for. “I feel the consistency, I feel the confidence,” Campbell said this summer. “I feel like he’s right on track.”

How good will run game be with new parts?

The Lions had their most prolific rushing attack in more than two decades last season, then went out and overhauled their backfield in the spring. Gone are Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift, in are David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, and the expectation internally is they will be a more dangerous pair.

Montgomery did not play this preseason and Gibbs sat out the final two games. But they shined in the Lions’ intrasquad scrimmage and they have diverse enough skill sets to know there will be plenty of touches for both. Montgomery is a physical, downhill runner who averaged 2 yards after contact last season. Gibbs is elusive and a matchup problem in the passing game.

Williams led the NFL in rushing touchdowns last season and Swift was dynamic when healthy. There’s no guarantee Montgomery and Gibbs can duplicate their production. But they’re playing in an offense committed to running the ball and behind a Fortune 500 line, so I like the Lions’ chances of having a top 10 rushing offense.

What to expect from Jameson Williams?

My expectations are low.

Williams is a phenomenal talent who the Lions rolled the dice on by trading up to get early in the 2022 NFL draft, but he missed most of last season while rehabbing from a college knee injury and is suspended the first six games of this year. Williams missed time with two different hamstring injuries this summer and battled drop problems when he was on the field.

It’s too early to call Williams a bust or write off his NFL career, but he has barely played football since high school after sitting his first two years at Ohio State and leaving for the NFL after one big season at Alabama. I expect Williams will have a role when he returns to the field in late October, but he doesn’t have the chemistry with Goff or the offense to be anything more than a deep threat and gadget player off the bat. He’ll probably explode for a 100-yard, two-touchdown game at some point this season because of his physical gifts, but more often than not we’ll be left scratching our heads, wondering about his future.

3 newcomers to watch

RB Jahmyr Gibbs: The Lions surprised everyone when they made Gibbs the 12th pick of April’s draft. Gibbs, one of two RBs taken in the top half of the first round in the past five drafts, was a dual-threat at Alabama who led the team in rushing yards and receptions. His skill set was apparent from the moment he set foot in Allen Park, and running backs coach Scottie Montgomery said he has been even more impressed by Gibbs’ “learning capabilities.” After initially taking things slow with his install, the Lions lumped more work on Gibbs and he digested without issue. He’ll split backfield duties with Montgomery and occasionally line up in the slot. He could be the Lions’ second-leading receiver behind St. Brown, and if the team is right in their evaluation, he’ll be a huge part of the offense for years to come.

TE Sam LaPorta: He's the Lions’ other highly drafted offensive rookie. He moved seamlessly into a starting role after an impressive spring, and emerged in camp as one of Goff’s favorite targets. LaPorta is not as good a blocker as James Mitchell or Brock Wright, so he’ll come off the field at times, but he can attack the intermediate part of the field and be a threat in the red zone. LaPorta dropped the only target thrown his way this preseason, a would-be fourth down conversion against the New York Giants. And tight end is a historically hard position for rookies to contribute. But LaPorta will have every chance to play as the No. 1 tight end and make everyone forget about the team’s last Iowa tight end, T.J. Hockenson.

OL Graham Glasgow: I don’t usually put offensive linemen in this space, and especially ones not guaranteed starting roles. But Glasgow is an exception as the Lions’ potential starting right guard and most important insurance policy. Glasgow was a Lions draft pick in 2016 who spent the past three seasons with the Denver Broncos, and split his time between center and guard in his return to Detroit this training camp. That probably won’t help him beat out Halapoulivaati Vaitai for a starting job, but speaks to his versatility. Both Vaitai (back) and Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow (toe) have injury histories liable to flare up at any time, and Glasgow is a competent starter at both positions. The offensive line is the engine that fuels this offense, and it only takes one weak link to stall the unit out. He might open the season as the sixth lineman and be its most valuable commodity by mid-year.

Lions offensive depth chart

QB Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater

RB David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Craig Reynolds, Jason Cabinda

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Marvin Jones

WR Josh Reynolds, Antoine Green

WR Kalif Raymond

TE Sam LaPorta, James Mitchell, Brock Wright

LT Taylor Decker, Matt Nelson

LG Jonah Jackson, Colby Sorsdal

C Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow

RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai

RT Penei Sewell

