Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson not talking job prospects; agent denies $15M asking price

Ben Johnson doesn't like talking about his job prospects as a future NFL head coach in-season, but the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator was quick to tout one of his colleagues for a promotion Thursday.

Asked how easy it was to block out speculation about his coaching future last year while knowing he would have to deal with the reality of job interviews eventually, Johnson asked if Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn fielded the same question Thursday.

"Cause he’s a guy that we should be asking about head coaching," Johnson said. "That guy, what he’s done, he’s phenomenal. He’s going to be a phenomenal football — head football coach when he gets the opportunity to do that, and I think when you bring those types of questions up you need to make sure you’re asking them to him as well."

Johnson and Glenn promise to be two of the most requested coordinators for head coaching interviews this offseason, when there is expected to be a robust slate of openings.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson shakes hands with rookie offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal during warmups before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.

Johnson, 37, is widely regarded as one of the top coaching candidates in all of football as a young, innovative offensive mind who's been key to the Lions' success.

The Lions rank third in total offense, second in rushing offense, fourth in passing offense and fifth in points scored this season. They are on track to win their first division title in 30 years, and quarterback Jared Goff has excelled under Johnson's tutelage in his third season since his trade from the Los Angeles Rams.

Glenn's defense hasn't put up the same kind of eye-popping numbers, but the Lions have improved from the league's worst outfit statistically last season to 15th overall this year. The Lions rank eighth in the NFL against the run, and Glenn gets high marks from players as a leader.

Both Johnson and Glenn made the rounds on the interview circuit last season, with Johnson turning down an in-person interview with the Carolina Panthers in a job he was the heavy favorite for.

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn waves at fans before the Denver Broncos game at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

CBS Sports reported Thursday some owners have been told Johnson's asking price to be a head coach is around $15 million per season, which would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL. Johnson's agent, Richmond Flowers, denied the report in a post on the social media site X.

The Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers currently have job openings, and the Panthers and Chargers, with young quarterbacks, are among the teams expected to be interested in Johnson after the season.

"The focus right now is on (this week's game against) the Minnesota Vikings," Johnson said, repeating a mantra he's leaned on in the past when asked about his future job prospects. "That’s all we care about, and like I said before, we are obligated to each other to keep our focus on the main thing."

As for why he considers Glenn to be a future coaching staff, Johnson said Glenn's personality is cut for the job. Glenn interviewed for two jobs and was a finalist with the Indianapolis Colts last season, and was considered runner-up for the New Orleans Saints job in 2022.

"The way his players respect him, he is very demanding yet he has a gentle touch when it comes to being able to relate and get them to do, bring out the best in them," Johnson said. "So I know when he gets his opportunity he’s going to take it and run with it."

Trent II

Johnson heaped high praise Thursday on right tackle Penei Sewell, saying he has the goods to be the best lineman in the NFL.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) applauds for fans as he exits the field after 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

"We always compared him with Trent Williams out there in San Fran," Johnson said of the San Francisco 49ers' All-Pro left tackle. "That guy’s on another level and we think Penei can be that same type of player."

Sewell has allowed two sacks this season, according to the Free Press' charting of plays, and gave up a third that was nullified by penalty. He's a dominant run blocker and is the only Lion to play all 973 offensive snaps this season.

"I think the one area that he’s done just such a solid job for us is in pass pro," Johnson said. "It’s hard to see him give up a pressure on the quarterback right now. He does a really nice job there, so in both areas he's done a good job and his hands have gotten better, too, we just haven’t highlighted that yet on the field."

Last year, Sewell caught a 9-yard pass for a first down to clinch a late-season win against the Vikings. On Sunday, he'll spend much of the day going head-to-head with top Minnesota pass rusher Danielle Hunter, who ranks second in the NFL with 15.5 sacks.

Briefly

Center Frank Ragnow (knee/toe), linebacker Derrick Barnes (shoulder), cornerback Jerry Jacobs (hamstring) and tight end Brock Wright (hip) did not take part in the open portion of Lions practice Thursday. Barnes spent the time working on the side with trainers. ... The Lions released offensive lineman Michael Schofield from the practice squad and signed cornerback Craig James.

