Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson 'as encouraged as I’ve been ... where we're headed'

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
·4 min read

Ben Johnson was eager to take the first head coaching interviews of his life after spending the past 11 years as an NFL assistant. And while Johnson's boss encouraged him to explore his options, the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator ultimately decided he was in too good a spot to leave.

Johnson, in comments made to the team's website, said there is a "simple" explanation for why he pulled his name out of the running for head coaching vacancies with the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans to return for a second season as Lions play caller.

"It starts with this place and these people," Johnson said. "I’ve been here four years now and I believe in Sheila (Hamp), what she’s doing, Rod Wood. Dan (Campbell), Brad (Holmes). It starts at the top and I think it’s trickled down. This is as encouraged as I’ve been in my four years with the direction of the Lions and where we’re headed."

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson talks with reporters before OTAs on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Allen Park.
Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson talks with reporters before OTAs on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Allen Park.

The architect of the fifth-highest scoring offense in the NFL, Johnson was considered one of the top candidates in this year's hiring cycle. He interviewed virtually with the Panthers, Texans and Colts, and was considered one of the favorites for the Carolina job when he withdrew his name from consideration.

Birkett:The last player the Detroit Lions took No. 6 overall was stunned to hear his name called

The Colts hired veteran NFL coach Frank Reich as head coach, while Houston (DeMeco Ryans) and Indianapolis (Shane Steichen) opted for coordinators with no previous head coaching experience.

Just 36, Johnson should be one of the most sought after candidates in next year's hiring cycle, assuming the Lions have another strong season, when more jobs — and perhaps more appealing landing spots — should be open.

He said he gained valuable insight on what to expect from going through the process this winter.

"It was a great experience," Johnson said. "Coach Campbell came in immediately when the requests (to interview) started coming in and he was phenomenal through the whole thing, I would start there. He very much encouraged me to start exploring it and was a great supportive character really behind the scenes for me to lean on cause he’s gone through it a few times and was really a great resource.

"So more than anything, the experience was critical. It was just finding out what types of questions were going to be asked in those meetings, getting to know some GMs, some owners. It was really a good informational time."

The Lions went 9-8 this season to finish with their first winning record since 2017 and had one of the most dynamic offenses in the league.

They finished fourth in total yards, eighth in passing offense and scored 30 or more points eight times, tied for most in the league. Jared Goff had one of the best seasons of his career, and Johnson showed creativity in his play designs while utilizing a variety of schemes.

He said he expects the offense to make "a huge jump" in 2023, and is in the middle of self-scouting the Lions' personnel and scheme with his offensive staff.

CARLOS MONARREZ:Super Bowl shows importance of Dan Campbell's plan to replace Ben Johnson

"I think the most encouraging thing is where we can get to because we’ll make a huge jump here between Year 1 and Year 2 in this offense as we clean up the details, the players start to understand there’ll be less thinking and more reacting, so that’s going to be critical," he said. "But it doesn’t get done without a great coaching staff around you, so the conversations we’re having now as a coaching staff are, call it calculus as opposed to the pre-algebra that we were doing a year ago at this time."

The Lions have four of five starters on their offensive line under for contract for 2023, plus most of their key skill players. Leading rusher Jamaal Williams will be a free agent next month, but has said he hopes to return, receiver DJ Chark is on an expiring deal, and the Lions have a new running backs coach in Scottie Montgomery.

Sep 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson watches a play against Washington Commanders during the first half at Ford Field.
Sep 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson watches a play against Washington Commanders during the first half at Ford Field.

Johnson recalled watching a Garth Brooks concert from Ford Field before the pandemic, marveling at the atmosphere and thinking to himself, "This is what a home playoff game's going to be like."

In returning, he said he hopes to experience that next year.

"I kept going back to that as part of the process and there’s so many good things going on here, so many good people, coaches, players, I love the offensive staff, everyone that we have on board there," Johnson said. "I love the players, I love coming into work every day. Coach Campbell is incredible, so end of the day, just talking with family, just it made sense. It made sense. Don’t ruin a good thing."

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Why staying in Detroit made sense for Lions OC Ben Johnson

Recommended Stories

  • After another surgery, Detroit Tigers' Alex Faedo is trusting new coaches, old mechanics

    John DeRouin, a 23-year-old community college dropout, is the Detroit Tigers' new rehab pitching coordinator. He helped Alex Faedo this offseason.

  • Lane Johnson having adductor surgery Thursday

    Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is finally having surgery on his torn adductor. Johnson suffered the injury late in the regular season and opted to put off the needed surgical repair in hopes of playing in the postseason. Johnson missed the final two games of the regular season before returning to play in all three [more]

  • Dan Pitcher: I believe the Super Bowl is in the Bengals’ near future and I want to be part of it

    Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher has been a key part of Cincinnati’s success over the last two seasons and he elected to remain with the club going into 2023. Pitcher reportedly signed a contract extension with the Bengals, though he did still interview for the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator vacancy. But he said in an interview [more]

  • Colts request Jim Bob Cooter for offensive coordinator

    Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter could be heading to a division rival. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Colts have requested to speak with Cooter about becoming their offensive coordinator. Cooter, 38, just finished his first year with Jacksonville under head coach Doug Pederson. But he served as an offensive consultant [more]

  • AP source: Kevin Love discussing possible buyout from Cavs

    Five-time All-Star forward Kevin Love has discussed the possibility of a contract buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers after being dropped from the rotation, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday. The 34-year-old hasn't played in the last 12 games and his representatives approached the Cavaliers about the buyout, said the person who spoke to the AP condition of anonymity because negotiations continue. Love has been with Cleveland since 2014, and one of the NBA's most versatile big men had a major role in the team winning the 2016 title, the city's first pro sports championship since 1964.

  • Colts will receive fifth-round pick from Bills to complete Nyheim Hines trade

    When the Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines from the Colts in November, they sent a conditional sixth-round pick to Indianapolis that had the potential to rise to a fifth-round pick. The conditions for that pick to increase were met. As noted by Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com, the Bills will now send their original fifth-round [more]

  • Jake Brendel eyes NFL free agency after proving worth as 49ers starter

    Center Jake Brendel, 30, was a starter for the first time in his NFL career. He would like to return to the 49ers if the sides can work out a deal.

  • XFL bringing back its unique kickoff rule that increases returns, decreases injuries

    One of the best innovations of the short-lived XFL 2.0, which began play in February of 2020 and closed down in March of 2020, was its kickoff rule. That rule will be back for XFL 3.0, which begins play on Saturday. The kickoff rule consists of 10 players on the kicking team and 10 players [more]

  • Four potential landing spots for ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr in 2023

    Derek Carr is on the open market after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL franchises make sense for the 31-year-old QB?

  • Andy Reid made the most of the Super Bowl’s longer halftime

    Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after his team shook off a 10-point halftime deficit to win Super Bowl LVII that the longer halftime helped. Reid said that he had the time to first sit down with his assistant coaches to talk about how they needed to adjust while the players took a break, and after [more]

  • NFL Films footage shows James Bradberry pulling JuJu Smith-Schuster’s jersey

    Four days after the Super Bowl, a surprising number of people continue to suggest that an instance of defensive holding should not have been called defensive holding. The argument apparently was rooted in the reality that we all wanted to witness a more exciting finish to Super Bowl LVII, and that the foul called on [more]

  • Who will be the next quarterback of the Raiders?

    Derek Carr is gone, after nine years. So who will be this year’s quarterback of the Raiders? Coach Josh McDaniels has plenty of choices. It makes sense to keep eyes on someone with whom McDaniels has worked in the past, in addition to any rookies to whom he may take a shine. The top candidates [more]

  • Lisa Guerrero on being fired by the Patriots, sexism on the job and NFL ‘bad guys’ I The Rush

    Investigative reporter and former sports broadcaster Lisa Guerrero is on The Rush, chatting with Minty about sexism in the sports world, her claims of racism pertaining to a wrongful termination lawsuit she won against Robert and Jonathan Kraft after being fired by the New England Patriots, which ‘bad guys’ we should watch out for in sports and Lisa reveals the bravest moment she witnessed in person during her sports broadcasting career. Plus, check out Lisa’s new memoir, “Warrior: My Path to Being Brave.”

  • These 5 NFL coaches are on the hot seat entering 2023 season

    The 2023 NFL head coaching cycle is over. Let's look at which teams might have a head coaching vacancy to fill this time next year.

  • The Chiefs fixed a fatal flaw this season. How it helped them win the Super Bowl

    How a JuJu Smith-Schuster dance — and some clever Andy Reid play disguise — were part of the Chiefs igniting their run game against the Eagles.

  • NFL mock draft: Bears trade down twice, land Will Anderson

    NFL.com released a new mock draft, and it has Ryan Poles working the phones like crazy with three first-round trades.

  • Bryce Young? Will Levis? C.J. Stroud? NFL mock draft selections for Indianapolis Colts

    Who will the Colts draft first this year? If you ask national media outlets, taking a quarterback is obvious. But which one is the question.

  • How Eagles can pay Jalen Hurts, keep both DBs and still have money to sign a top free agent

    It might sound like a fantasy, but here's how the Eagles can pull off a dream offseason that includes paying Hurts and keeping 2 top DBs.

  • In mic’d-up video, you can hear how badly Patrick Mahomes was hurt and see his recovery

    Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was feeling serious pain as this mic’d-up video from Super Bowl LVII shows.

  • Commanders announce Thursday interview with Eric Bieniemy

    Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy held off on speaking to other teams about their offensive coordinator vacancies before the team won Super Bowl LVII, but the game and the parade are now in the books. That leaves Bieniemy with time on his hands and he’ll be spending some of it with the Commanders on Thursday. [more]